Parents Move Court Against Son, Daughter-in-law; 'Give Us Grandchild Or ₹5 Crore'

In a bizzare case, a couple have moved the court against their son and daughter-in-law and have demanded either a grandchild or Rs 5 crore in compensation. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, SR Prasad claimed that he and wife got their son married in 2016 with hopes of having grandchildren. Prasad also remarked that they did not care about the gender, but asserted that they wanted a grandchild.

Further, Prasad also revealed that he spent on his son's training in America, as a result of which he and his wife do not have any money. Moreover, he also claimed that he had to apply for a loan in order to build a home. Therefore, the parents, in their petition have now demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from their son and daughter-in-law.

"I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially& personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son & daughter-in-law in our petition," said SR Prasad.

'Children owe their parents basic financial care': Parents' Advocate

Meanwhile, the parents' Advocate AK Srivastava has opined that this case shows "truth of the society". Srivastava has expressed that parents invest in their children so that they are capable of working in good firms. Therefore, he stated that considering all this, the children owe their parents basic financial care. Advocate Srivastava has confirmed that the parents have demanded a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crore.