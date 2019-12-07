Parents Of 5-year-old Rape Victim Demand Death Penalty; Rapist To Undergo Speedy Trial

In a barbaric incident, a 5-year-old girl was heinously raped, by an auto-rickshaw driver of her village, after which the victim went unconscious, and is currently admitted in a hospital in Darbhanga district of Bihar. The incident occurred when the little girl was playing, wherein the culprit took her to a field, raped her and left her unconscious, profusing with blood.

Narrating the incident, the parents of 5-year-old, demanded justice for their child. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the girl's father said, "My child was playing when this autorickshaw driver, who is an acquaintance from my village, took my child in the field and raped her. He should be punished severely and hanged to death. He should meet the same fate as the Hyderabad culprits." Echoing a similar sentiment, the mother of the child said, "culprit should be cut into pieces and killed."

Medical superintendent of Darbhanga medical college and hospital Dr. R R Prasad said that the 5-year-old is out of danger, and will be discharged from the ICU in a week. Moreover told Republic Media Network that it was a case of rape and that they have collected the samples of the little girl.

He said, "She was critical till yesterday, we operated on her and have repaired the internal injuries. Now, she is out of danger and hopefully, will be discharged from the ICU in a week. It is a case of rape. We have collected all the samples of the girl and even the culprit. It would be sent to the FSL for investigation."

Speedy trial of Rape accused

The culprit now has been arrested and put behind bars. Even the statements of the family members against the accused have been recorded by the family members. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the senior SP of Darbhanga Babu Ram said that the evidence of the crime has been committed and that a charge sheet would be filed by December 9.

He said, "We have arrested the culprit and collected all the evidence of the rape. The charge sheet will be filed by Monday. I will ensure a speedy trial of this case and conviction in 21 days. Once the condition of the girl improves, we will also record her statement."

Along with the family members of the victim, the villagers unanimously demanded a death penalty for the culprit in the brutal case.

RJD attacks Bihar govt

Meanwhile, admit the brutal rape case, Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi evaded questions pertaining to the heinous rape of a 5-year-old. In retaliation to which, former chief ministers and spouses Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, shared the video clip of the deputy CM refusing to answer queries with a suggestive caption — "Sush-ill Modi".

Rabri Devi said that it was the "government of rapists," meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar has become the 'rape state.' He further added that after Buxar, Samastipur, Gopalganj, now Darbhanga had been added to the list. He alleged that rapists' morale is at sky-high levels as the Muzaffarpur child gang rapists were protected by the government.

There has been an uproar over the rise of rape cases in the country, and people have expressed their angst on the delayed judicial process and in one voice, the public outcry has been, "hang the rapist to death." But the question is, Nitish Kumar's police have been caught napping and the law and order situation has deteriorated in Bihar with the increase in incidences of rape, murder, loot, dacoity. These incidences of rape have certainly taken off the sheen off, Nitish Kumar's "Sushashan".