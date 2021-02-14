Parents Of CRPF Jawan Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack Remember Their Son & His Sacrifice

Two years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst terror attacks on Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack, the parents of CRPF Constable Kulwinder Singh, who lost his life in 2019 in the horrific attack, remembered their son and expressed pride in his sacrifice for the Nation.

Constable Kulwinder Singh's parents held their heads high by saying, "He laid his life down for the country. We are very proud of our son." Recalling Kulwinder, his father Darshan Singh said "This coat (army camouflage jacket) I am wearing was given by him. The motorcycle that is standing outside the house was given by him. All we want from God is that may his soul rest in peace."

'We are proud of our son'

Remembering her son, Kulwinder's mother said with tears in her eyes, "Yes we do remember him. He made us several promises but never came back home. Now that he is gone, we don't have any wish to live. Our house has become empty." She said that she doesn't feel like living in the house without her son. It felt so empty without Kulwinder and she does miss him a lot.

Two years since Pulwama Terror attack

After the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus that was transporting CRPF personnel. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

Top leaders pay tribute

Top political leaders paid their tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 last year. Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the soldiers. He tweeted, "I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack."

(with inputs from ANI)

