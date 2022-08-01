Parents To Be Prosecuted Too If Child Violates Traffic Norms, Says Goa Police Official

Parents will also be prosecuted along with their child in case the latter is found to be violating traffic norms, a senior Goa police official said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dharmesh Angle told reporters the number of fatal accidents were on rise in the state, due to reasons like drunken driving and over-speeding.

"In some cases, even minors have been found to be indulging in drunken driving and over-speeding. The parents of the child would be called to the police station and they would be prosecuted for traffic violations," Angle said.

Parents cannot shy away from their responsibilities as it is their lookout to ensure there is no underage driving, he added.

"This year, 143 people have died in 133 accidents. Most recently, four occupants of a sports utility vehicle died after it plunged into Zuari river. The number of fatalities have increased significantly compared to last year. This calls for stringent measures," he said.

The traffic police would be implementing a very strict check at major points through day and night against drunken driving.

Image: PTI/Representative

