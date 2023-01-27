Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi To Interact With Students Today; All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students today during the 6th edition of the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ initiative at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium. The programme will be witnessed by over 2,400 students at the location, moreover, over 38.80 lakh registrations have been received from 155 countries.

The interaction during which students, teachers and parents discuss with PM Modi various topics related to life, exams etc, will be aired Live on Doordarshan from 11 am on January 27, Friday.

Pariksha Pe Charcha - PM Modi’s idea

Conceptualised by PM Modi, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ aims to help students beat the stress and anxiety related to examinations, it has over the years seen increasing participation, which has doubled in 2023 compared to last year said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday addressing a press conference, "About 2,400 students shall benefit from the live words of wisdom of the Prime Minister in the Talkatora Stadium. At the same time, crores of students will watch the programme live from their respective schools.”

He informed that in 2023, 38.80 lakh registrations have been received from over 155 countries, including 16 lahks from state boards. He further noted that compared to 2022 (15.73), the registrations have jumped two times.

20 lakh questions received

Education minister Pradhan informed over 20 lakh questions have been received on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection etc and they have been shortlisted by the NCERT.

Apart from the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, the PM also authored the 'Exam Warriors' book in 2018 and considering the success of the book, it is now being published in 11 Indian languages.

