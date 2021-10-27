On Tuesday, former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'intervene & invite' former cabinet minister Surjit Singh Rakhra’s brother Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, an NRI claiming that he was sent back from IGI Airport. In a two-page letter, the Akali Dal patron also wrote that the Prime Minister should invite Dhaliwal as a goodwill gesture sending a positive signal among the farmers and their supporters. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stalwart said Dhaliwal along with his wife was coming to India to attend a wedding in the family.

Parkash Singh Badal's letter to PM Modi:

Akali Dal patron S.Parkash S Badal condemned IGI authorities for sending back S.Darshan S Dhaliwal back to US after denying him entry to India. He asked PM Modi to intervene & invite Mr Dhaliwal as a goodwill gesture sending a positive signal among the farmers & their supporters. pic.twitter.com/TF036FvDSL — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) October 26, 2021

SAD's claim on denied entry to Darshan Dhaliwal

In the letter, Parkash Singh Badal has claimed that Dhaliwal was 'harassed' for five hours and eventually denied entry. He further mentioned, "The authorities verbally cited his continuously arranging and sponsoring langars for the farmers at Delhi borders as sole reason." He further wrote that organising or sponsoring a sacred socio-religious work such as 'langar' has always been regarded as one of the highest and noblest duties for every devout follower of Sikhism.

Justifying Rakhra's action, Badal said that the ongoing farmers' agitation is a 'national movement' and there is nothing wrong or illegal in helping those taking part in the outcry. The letter also demanded the withdrawal of three new farm laws and advised to take stakeholders on board before any legislation affecting them. "I further suggest that the area of assured marketing to all crops for which the Government announces MSP be enlarged."

Farmers' protest: Latest development

In the latest update, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday demanded the arrest of MoS Ajay Mishra in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and said that the Union minister should be removed from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet. Further talking about the police action against his son, Ashish Mishra, Rakesh Tikait alleged that it was a "red carpet arrest" and that he was given a bouquet during the interrogation. The BKU leader who was in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district for attending a mass marriage ceremony asserted that farmer unions will continue to protest until Mishra is removed from the Union Cabinet.

(Image: PTI)