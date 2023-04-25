Last Updated:

Parkash Singh Badal Was Son Of Soil: Rajnath Singh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was a son of the soil who remained connected to his roots, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, condoling the death of the five-time Punjab chief minister.

Press Trust Of India

Badal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after he complained of uneasiness while breathing, died on Tuesday evening. He was 95.

In a series of tweets, the defence minister said Badal played a significant role in Punjab's politics for decades and made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of the society.

 

 

"Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society," Singh said.

"Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues," he added.

"I'm deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters," Singh said. 

