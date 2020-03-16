Parks, Gardens In Srinagar Closed Due To Coronavirus Threat: District Magisrate

In light of the growing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the District Magistrate and Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary has declared to shut down all the parks and gardens in Srinagar until further notice.

All Parks and Gardens in #Srinagar will remain closed till further notice. Cooperation of people in implementing precautionary measures is appreciated. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) March 16, 2020

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported two positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus. India has recorded two deaths so far, while the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 114 including 17 foreign nationals and four fresh cases tested positive in Maharashtra on Monday. A 76-year-old from Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus died due to it. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases, 37, followed by Kerala reporting 22 cases. In a good news amid the scare of the deadly virus, the total number of patients treated of Coronavirus and discharged from hospital has also risen to 13, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The World Health Organization has declared Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as global pandemic advising against the mass congregation as countries such as China, Italy, Iran and South Korea among others have suffered the most due to the deadly virus leading to national lockdown in some of the countries. The virus has affected over 1,20,000 across the world with a death toll of over 5,500.

Amidst the outbreak that has the taken the world hostage, PM Modi took to his social media posting a video message sharing simple steps we can take to prevent the novel disease. "Be it the Centre or any state or local government body, all of them are prepared to deal with the situation. Being vigilant is important," said PM Modi.

