Parks to be named after unsung freedom fighters from Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Parks in the capital will soon be named after unsung freedom fighters from Delhi as a mark of respect and recognition to their sacrifices, officials said on Monday.

A list of 16 parks has been sent by the DDA to the Delhi government that will be named after freedom fighters like Lala Hardayal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, General Shah Nawaz Khan, Gobind Behari Lal, Colonel Prem Sahgal and Basanta Kumar Biswas among others, they said.

Officials said the decision to name parks after freedom fighters from the city whose contribution was not so widely know to people, was taken in December last year under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75th year of independence of India.

The proposal to name the parks after freedom fighters will be placed before the State Names Committee for its approval, they said. Following the committee's approval, plaques will be installed in the parks giving brief life sketch of the freedom fighter after whom it will be named, officials said.

The municipal corporations are also likely to send their list of parks that can be named after Delhi's freedom fighters, they added.

