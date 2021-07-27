Parl Committee Recommends Measures To Boost Tourism, Infrastructure In Aviation Sector

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture submitted a report to the Parliament on Tuesday. The report suggested some important developments to be made in the field of Tourism, Culture, and Aviation. The report was conducted up for better understanding and redevelopment of tourist spots in India.

Findings made by the committee on 'tourism'

The Committee informed that the Ministry of Tourism has identified 15 themes under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SDS) to develop theme-based circuits. As of date, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 75 projects across 31 States/Union Territories for an amount of Rs.5865 Crore under the SDS of which an amount of Rs.3877 Crore has been released for implementing the projects.

The Parliamentary committee found 295 places in India which could be potentially promoted as tourist spots and whose infrastructure could be developed to attract more tourists. Sustainable tourism in the Himalayan region under January 2015 launched SDS was taken up. This scheme is planned for the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits for the development of tourism infrastructure in the country.

The report suggested, "Keeping in view the tourist potential in the area the committee recommends that tourist sites under the Himalayan circuit of Sudesh Darshan scheme should be developed on priority basis with modern infrastructure and other connectivity to boost both domestic and international tourism."

Report regarding the aviation sector

The committee findings intended that the number of pilots in India was not as per the demand. It stressed the need to develop a pilot training institute at every airport or near the airport to produce more pilots in the country.

The committee suggestion read, "Keeping in view the growth in the Indian aviation industry and shortage of pilots faced in India, the committee recommends that the ministry should give serious thought to setting up a new institute for pilot training and to revamp the existing ones by providing modern simulators and also augment the capacity intake of students in the existing institutes. The committee recommends that the ministry issued officials setting up pilot training institute adjusting to the airport, at least in one airport in its state. The ministry should also take necessary steps to ensure that a sufficient number of trainers are made available by offering incentives that would attract them to this field."

"The installation of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter for air conditioning was also considered which were to be installed at airports and lounges. The committee chairman said," The plane already has a HEPA filter, but, the airport and its lounges do not. So, the airport should HEPA filter air conditioners at airports to avoid the risk of deadly COVID-19 virus," the report added.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture.

Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh emphasized that before presenting the report at the parliament, they discussed the various points with many political leaders. He quoted, "Our committee is like a mini parliament and we have several experts along with political leaders from different parties who have suggested key issues in the report. We have mentioned in the report how to develop infrastructure in the field of tourism and aviation sector and how to generate employment through pilot training institute, MRO for airlines in India. The Committee under the Chairmanship of Venkatesh also suggested regularly monitoring the progress of sites under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme.

Image Credits - PTI

With inputs from ANI