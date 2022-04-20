Parl Panel Calls For Biometric & Retinal Screenings To Avoid Long Queues At Airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) recently lifted a two-year restriction that had earlier been imposed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing 100% passenger capacity at domestic and international airports. However, large lines have been observed at various airports around the country during peak hours. During the recently concluded Budget session, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture presented its reports to the House, recommending non-intrusive screening access into airports, reports ANI.

“During its discussions with the Ministry, the Committee repeatedly emphasised that there are long passenger lines at a couple of the airports during peak hours. More actions may be required to remedy the issue in light of official advice for avoiding public gatherings in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic's prevalence. The Committee also takes note of the Ministry's plans to boost flight capacity. Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs), and physical frisking are used at random at most of the country's airports, the report of the parliamentary panel said, as per ANI reports.

The Committee believes that the current DFMD or HHMD system is not only outdated technology but also invades passengers' privacy. In this context, the Committee suggests that, in addition to actions taken to reduce waits, the Ministry should move through with its proposal to deploy Full Body Scanners at airports, which would improve passenger frisking technology and result in speedier clearance of lines at frisking locations. Furthermore, the number of frisking counters at airports may be expanded, and appropriately qualified staff should be stationed to successfully man these counters, according to the report by the committee.

Parliamentary panel suggests introducing biometric facilities & retinal scanners to MoCA

Given the increasing crowd at airports across the country, the parliamentary panel in its report suggested introducing biometric facilities and retinal scanners for the identification of passengers to avoid crowding. Further explaining its benefits, the committee in its report said that the Ministry should look at the feasibility of biometric passenger screening at airports, employing methods like facial recognition, fingerprinting, and retinal scans, which are already in use at several airports across the world. Because the retinal scan data of most domestic passengers is available in the Aadhaar database, the Committee requests that the Ministry investigate the feasibility of using retinal scans for frisking passengers, as per ANI.

Committee: Biometric security is non-intrusive & faster than conventional screening

The committee in its report further added that Biometric security is non-intrusive and faster than conventional screening, which leads to faster screening of passengers and leads to less crowding at airports and is therefore being introduced in many airports abroad. Therefore, the committee recommends that the global best practices for biometric scanning and screening of passengers should be introduced in the country.

India's aviation industry getting back to pre-pandemic level: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia voice optimism on Monday that the country's aviation industry would recover to pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, India's aviation industry handled nearly four lakh domestic passengers in a single day. Using the term "historic" to describe the development in an interview with ANI, Scindia remarked that the preceding years had been terrible due to the COVID pandemic. Over the last 10 days, we've seen over 3.7, 3.8, and 3.9 lakh passengers per day. I'm optimistic that travel in India, both domestically and internationally, will rebound strongly, the Union Minister said.

