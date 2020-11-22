Parl Panel Submits 1st Covid Report; Indicates Rural Under-reporting; Low Health Spending

A Parliamentary panel on Saturday said that amid rising Coronavirus cases, inadequate beds in government hospitals and absence of specific guidelines for COVID treatment resulted in private hospitals charging exorbitant fees. It asserted that a sustainable pricing model could have averted many deaths.

'Increase investment in public healthcare system'

The panel praised the ramping up of COVID-19 testing facilities in the country but pointed out that the testing facilities are mainly limited to bigger districts and cities and "lack of testing facilities in rural areas has also resulted in the underreporting of cases".

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health Ram Gopal Yadav submitted the report on 'Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and its Management', to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. This is the first report by any Parliamentary Committee on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underlining that healthcare spending in the country with a population of 1.3 billion is "abysmally low", the panel said fragility of Indian health ecosystem posed a big hurdle in generating an effective response against the pandemic.

"The committee, therefore, strongly recommends the government to increase its investments in the public healthcare system and make consistent efforts to achieve the National Health Policy targets of expenditure up to 2.5% of GDP within two years as the set time frame of the year 2025 is far away and the public health cannot be jeopardised till that time schedule," the report stated. The National Health Policy 2017 has set a target of government expenditure on healthcare up to 2.5% of GDP by 2025 from just 1.15% in 2017.

READ | Lok Sabha ready for Winter Session of Parliament; Centre to decide dates: Speaker Om Birla

READ | Amit Shah meets Gurumurthy & RSS cadre as he wraps up Chennai visit on road to TN polls

Stressing on the need for better partnership between the government and private hospitals in wake of the pandemic and shortage of state-run healthcare facilities, the report said, "The Committee is of the view that arriving at a sustainable pricing model to treat COVID patients could have averted many deaths."

The committee was all praise for healthcare workers and doctors for being on the frontline in the handling of the deadly virus and said they should have defined working hours, predictably functioning reliever rosters and scheduled off-duty days. The doctors, who have laid down their lives in the fight against the pandemic, must be acknowledged as martyrs and their families be adequately compensated, it suggested in the report.

READ | After Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB in drugs case

READ | BJP MP Namgyal justifies alliance with NC in Ladakh-Kargil; 'No ideological compromise'

(With agency inputs)