PM Modi's Speech In Lok Sabha LIVE: Rahul Gandhi 'not Satisfied', Wants Inquiry On Adani

Quick links:
Watch the Debate LIVE here:-
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow, i.e., February 9.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Rajya Sabha to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address will be at 2 pm tomorrow, announces Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as the number of MPs present in the House was fewer than the minimum stipulated in the rules.
General Secretary of the party, Jairam Ramesh shared a clip, which shows SP's Jaya Bachchan in the Upper House and PM Modi in the Lower House of the Parliament. He wrote, "At 5:15pm today. One of India's most famous actress on the right speaking in Rajya Sabha. India's most famous actor on the left speaking in the Lok Sabha."
At 5:15pm today. One of India's most famous actress on the right speaking in Rajya Sabha. India's most famous actor on the left speaking in the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/9JcRUEXNoL— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 8, 2023
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "breach of privilege" after he levelled allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BSP's Shyam Singh Yadav said, "PM Modi repeatedly referred to the President as tribal President. The BJP govt does everything for elections. If tomorrow, we have a Muslim President, will you refer to him/her as Muslim President? A Prime Minister should be courteous and respectful."
MP Binoy Viswam reacting to the PM's speech said, "Modi's efficiency to close eyes to reality is really commendable. India has become a land of scams. The Adani scam is known to the whole of the world but is supported by the government."
#WATCH | I'm not satisfied with (PM's speech). No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/uJ8Icuqqr3— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
After the conclusion of PM Modi's speech in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi reacted, saying, "He should have said yes to the investigation against Adani Group. It just shows that he is trying to protect him (Gautam Adani)"
PM Shri @narendramodi's reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha. https://t.co/mdCkrrHIvg— BJP (@BJP4India) February 8, 2023
'Those who have been to Jammu & Kashmir recently must have seen how freely one can go to the valley today,' said PM Modi in another veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi and Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra.
PM Modi recollects the time when he took it upon himself to hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk and was welcomed with posters from terrorists. The Prime Minister said, "I had told the terrorists then too that I will reach the Lal Chowk without bulletproof on, on 26th and hoist the national flag."
"India is the biggest manufacturer of helicopters in Asia today. Crores and crores worth of order is with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)," said PM Modi, indirectly referring to the Rafale controversy.
"India has to be moved towards modernity, we are short on time and cannot afford to lose more. Infrastructure has to be boosted further, we have already started making efforts," said PM Modi, talking about road and railway infrastructure.
Several Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address, in Lok Sabha.
PM Modi said, "If we would have not done anything to bring about changes, nobody would have questioned me, nobody would have asked, 'Modi Ji why did not you do this, why did not you do that?' because the country was brought to that situation."
#WATCH | "Why my words were expunged?," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he arrives in Parliament in the middle of PM's speech during motion of thanks to President's address, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/rIcLV1REHk— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023
PM Modi said, "9 crore got free LPG connection, 11 crore got free toilets. 8 crore people have got 'Nal Se Jal' and Ayushman Bharat Yojana has helped over 2 crore families. Modi proved useful during difficult times. Your abuses and your allegations have to go through the people of the country."
PM Modi said, "They think that abusing Modi will help them. They are still under this illusion even after 22 years. The trust on Modi does not arise from the headlines of the newspapers."
#LIVE | Opposition is at the same due to their own actions. They should thank #ED; only #EnforcementDirectorate could unite the opposition: PM Modi in a veiled dig at #Mahagathbandhanhttps://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/i1KS0SehKL— Republic (@republic) February 8, 2023
PM Modi took a Harvard jibe at Congress. The Prime Minister said, "Yesterday too, Harvard University's study was talked about. In the past, Harvard had come out with a very important study. 'The rise and decline of India's congress party' is also their study. World's biggest universities will hold a study on the destruction of the Congress party."
PM Modi said, "In Parliament, a lot has been talked about the Central agencies...They raised questions on National forces, questioned their valour...Compulsive criticism has taken over constructive criticism. Many people from the Opposition are joining the Congress in this."
#LIVE | Congress MPs raise slogans and attempt an walk out after PM Modi launches scorching attack on the failures and scams during previous UPA regime— Republic (@republic) February 8, 2023
Watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/tbwYvQ4Uf7
PM Modi claimed that the decade before 2014 was known as the 'lost decade' and said, "India was discussed for its blackout days earlier during UPA. There was no will to hit back at terrorists. This emboldened the terrorists."
PM Modi said, "In the ten years, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there was just violence and violence. Every citizen lived in fear."
Coming back to the 'disappointed' lot, the Prime Minister said, "One reason is the continuous rejection by the people. Other is facts. Before 2014, India's economy was at an all-time low, inflation was in double digits."
PM Modi said, "The President in her address has talked about a gamut of issues. Today, in every state, city, and region there is desire. India has become a country full of desires."
PM Modi highlighted, "In the last 9 years, India has seen the launch of 90000 startups. In terms of start-ups, India ranks number 3. India's youth has become the symbol of ability."
#LIVE | India got the #G20 Presidency. There is political stability in the country now. This govt is stable and decisive. This govt takes decision in nation's interests: #PMModi in the #LokSabha https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/0s4UMLcDqy— Republic (@republic) February 8, 2023