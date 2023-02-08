Last Updated:

PM Modi's Speech In Lok Sabha LIVE: Rahul Gandhi 'not Satisfied', Wants Inquiry On Adani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 8 amid the stalemate in the parliament over the Adani-Hindenburg row. Tuesday saw a lot of fireworks in the Lok Sabha with barbs being exchanged between MPs from the ruling party and the Opposition.

PM Modi
21:18 IST, February 8th 2023
20:00 IST, February 8th 2023
Upper House of Parliament adjourned for the day

Proceedings of Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow, i.e., February 9. 

19:41 IST, February 8th 2023
PM Modi's reply to President's Address in Rajya Sabha tomorrow, i.e., Feb 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Rajya Sabha to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address will be at 2 pm tomorrow, announces Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.

19:33 IST, February 8th 2023
Lower House of the Parliament adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as the number of MPs present in the House was fewer than the minimum stipulated in the rules. 

19:05 IST, February 8th 2023
Congress continues with attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

General Secretary of the party, Jairam Ramesh shared a clip, which shows SP's Jaya Bachchan in the Upper House and PM Modi in the Lower House of the Parliament.  He wrote, "At 5:15pm today. One of India's most famous actress on the right speaking in Rajya Sabha. India's most famous actor on the left speaking in the Lok Sabha." 

18:52 IST, February 8th 2023
BJP MP says Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi 'unverified, incriminatory, defamatory'

 

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "breach of privilege" after he levelled allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

18:19 IST, February 8th 2023
BSP takes exception to PM's reference to President as tribal

BSP's Shyam Singh Yadav said, "PM Modi repeatedly referred to the President as tribal President. The BJP govt does everything for elections. If tomorrow, we have a Muslim President, will you refer to him/her as Muslim President? A Prime Minister should be courteous and respectful." 

18:13 IST, February 8th 2023
CPM talks about PM's 'efficiency to close eyes to reality'

MP Binoy Viswam reacting to the PM's speech said, "Modi's efficiency to close eyes to reality is really commendable. India has become a land of scams. The Adani scam is known to the whole of the world but is supported by the government."

17:46 IST, February 8th 2023
Rahul Gandhi 'not satisfied' PM Modi's speech
17:37 IST, February 8th 2023
'PM Modi trying to protect Gautam Adani': Rahul Gandhi

After the conclusion of PM Modi's speech in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi reacted, saying, "He should have said yes to the investigation against Adani Group. It just shows that he is trying to protect him (Gautam Adani)"

17:21 IST, February 8th 2023
Watch PM Modi's full speech here
17:17 IST, February 8th 2023
PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi, Congress

'Those who have been to Jammu & Kashmir recently must have seen how freely one can go to the valley today,' said PM Modi in another veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi and Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

 

17:15 IST, February 8th 2023
PM Modi recollects time when he hoisted the tricolour at Lal Chowk

PM Modi recollects the time when he took it upon himself to hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk and was welcomed with posters from terrorists. The Prime Minister said, "I had told the terrorists then too that I will reach the Lal Chowk without bulletproof on, on 26th and hoist the national flag."

 

17:11 IST, February 8th 2023
PM Modi hails HAL for making India biggest manufacturer of helicopters in Asia

"India is the biggest manufacturer of helicopters in Asia today. Crores and crores worth of order is with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)," said PM Modi, indirectly referring to the Rafale controversy. 

 

17:06 IST, February 8th 2023
'Gaadi chalti thi, aage nahi badhti thi': PM Modi talks about slow infra development in UPA era

"India has to be moved towards modernity, we are short on time and cannot afford to lose more. Infrastructure has to be boosted further, we have already started making efforts," said PM Modi, talking about road and railway infrastructure.

 

17:02 IST, February 8th 2023
Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha

Several Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address, in Lok Sabha.

 

17:00 IST, February 8th 2023
'Nobody would have questioned us had we not brought about changes': PM Modi

PM Modi said, "If we would have not done anything to bring about changes, nobody would have questioned me, nobody would have asked, 'Modi Ji why did not you do this, why did not you do that?' because the country was brought to that situation." 

 

16:56 IST, February 8th 2023
"Why my words were expunged?," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
16:54 IST, February 8th 2023
'Modi proved useful in difficult times': PM

PM Modi said, "9 crore got free LPG connection, 11 crore got free toilets. 8 crore people have got 'Nal Se Jal' and Ayushman Bharat Yojana has helped over 2 crore families. Modi proved useful during difficult times. Your abuses and your allegations have to go through the people of the country." 

 

16:51 IST, February 8th 2023
'Trust in Modi does not arise from newspapers headlines': PM Modi

PM Modi said, "They think that abusing Modi will help them. They are still under this illusion even after 22 years. The trust on Modi does not arise from the headlines of the newspapers."

 

16:48 IST, February 8th 2023
'ED united Opposition': PM Modi mocks Mahagathbandhan
16:45 IST, February 8th 2023
'World's biggest universities will hold a study on the destruction of Congress': PM Modi

PM Modi took a Harvard jibe at Congress. The Prime Minister said, "Yesterday too, Harvard University's study was talked about. In the past, Harvard had come out with a very important study. 'The rise and decline of India's congress party' is also their study. World's biggest universities will hold a study on the destruction of the Congress party."

 

16:40 IST, February 8th 2023
'Compulsive criticism has taken over constructive criticism': PM Modi

PM Modi said, "In Parliament, a lot has been talked about the Central agencies...They raised questions on National forces, questioned their valour...Compulsive criticism has taken over constructive criticism. Many people from the Opposition are joining the Congress in this."

 

16:37 IST, February 8th 2023
Congress MPs raise slogans and attempt a walkout
16:35 IST, February 8th 2023
The decade before 2014 was the 'lost decade', says PM Modi, reasons why

PM Modi claimed that the decade before 2014 was known as the 'lost decade' and said, "India was discussed for its blackout days earlier during UPA. There was no will to hit back at terrorists. This emboldened the terrorists."

 

16:29 IST, February 8th 2023
PM Modi elaborates on the quality of living between 2004-2014 in India

PM Modi said, "In the ten years, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there was just violence and violence. Every citizen lived in fear."

 

16:26 IST, February 8th 2023
PM Modi talks about the 'disappointment' of certain people

Coming back to the 'disappointed' lot, the Prime Minister said, "One reason is the continuous rejection by the people. Other is facts. Before 2014,  India's economy was at an all-time low, inflation was in double digits."

 

16:23 IST, February 8th 2023
'India is a country full of desires': PM Modi

PM Modi said, "The President in her address has talked about a gamut of issues. Today, in every state, city, and region there is desire. India has become a country full of desires." 

 

16:20 IST, February 8th 2023
'India ranks number 3 in terms of start-ups': PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted, "In the last 9 years, India has seen the launch of 90000 startups. In terms of start-ups, India ranks number 3. India's youth has become the symbol of ability."

 

16:17 IST, February 8th 2023
'India got G20 Presidency': PM lists achievements of the country
