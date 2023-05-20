Parliament building powerful medium to achieve India's resolution: Lok Sabha speaker Birla

The new Parliament building will become a powerful medium to achieve the resolution of developed India, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, May 20. PM Narendra Modi is slated to dedicate the brand new constructed Parliament building to the nation on May 28.

The Lok Sabha Speaker hailing the new Parliament building said that it will “enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions.”

“The newly constructed building of Parliament will further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values. In this building, the honorable members will be able to better perform their duties towards the country and the citizens. PM Modi will dedicate this building to the nation on May 28th,” tweeted Om Birla.

संसद का नवनिर्मित भवन भारत की गौरवशाली लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं व संवैधानिक मूल्यों को और अधिक समृद्ध करेगा। इस भवन में माननीय सदस्य देश व नागरिकों के प्रति अपने दायित्वों को और बेहतर निष्पादित कर सकेंगे। माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी 28 मई को इस भवन को देश को समर्पित करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/5oEjiLfiCY — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) May 19, 2023

“Fulfilling the hopes and expectations of more than 140 crore countrymen, the newly constructed building of the Parliament will also become a powerful medium to achieve our resolution of building a developed India by the year 2047,” he added sharing the pictures of the newly constructed Parliament building.

संसद का नवनिर्मित भवन 140 करोड़ से अधिक देशवासियों की आशाओं और अपेक्षाओं को पूरा करते हुए वर्ष 2047 तक विकसित भारत के निर्माण के हमारे संकल्प को सिद्धी तक पहुंचाने का सशक्त माध्यम भी बनेगा। pic.twitter.com/e86QJe4ceD — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) May 19, 2023

Birla invites PM for inauguration

The Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, on May 18 sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

New Parliament building- spirit of self reliant India

According to a Lok Sabha statement, the New Parliament Building in the national capital has been finished and symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India.

New Parliament building specifications

In the newly constructed Parliament building, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Arrangements in the new parliament building are made keeping in view of the future requirements. Arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.