Parliament Complex Sanitised After Fourth COVID-19 Positive Case Reported

The Parliament premises underwent a sanitisation drive earlier on Saturday after four of the staffers tested positive for Coronavirus. A massive drive included sanitisation of all complexes in the Parliament. Of the four cases reported, three had been reported soon after the Parliament resumed operations on May 3.

A Rajya Sabha secretariat official had recently tested COVID positive on Friday. The Lok Sabha secretariat has also issued a statement informing of an intensive sanitisation drive of the indoor as well as the outdoor of the complex. "In the exercise held today, CPWD, NDMC and other allied agencies working within the Parliament, used specialized equipment and strong chemical disinfectants like sodium hydrochloride in order to ensure sanitation in and around Parliament House Complex," the lower house secretariat said.

It previously conducted a similar exercise on March 21. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla then said awareness and restraint are key to prevent COVID-19 spread. Thereafter, several such exercises were undertaken.

