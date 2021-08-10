Parliament Expected To Be Adjourned On 'sine Die' On Wednesday Amid Opposition's Ruckus

Following the high voltage drama staged by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 10, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to end on August 11, two days before schedule. This comes amid the continued disruption of the monsoon session due to the hindrance caused by the opposition parties in the proceedings of the houses. The logjam between the centre and opposition continued, even after the centre had filed a response on the contentious Pegasus snoopgate issue. Based on the ANI sources, the Parliament is "expected to be adjourned sine die tomorrow". No statement, however, was issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry yet on the matter.

On Tuesday, a High Drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha, after Opposition MPs lost their cool and climbed on the table, shouting anti-government slogans while the discussion on farm laws was ongoing.

Taking the lead, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogans, promoting Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. However, Congress' Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. He was joined by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and CPI's V Sivadasan, who also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House. The Rajya Sabha assembled again at 2:33 pm but only to get adjourned till 3.03 pm and eventually till tomorrow. The members of the incumbent NDA government have condemned the ruckus caused by the opposition and termed it ‘shameful hooliganism’.

Opposition ramshackle smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session

The opposition disrupted the monsoon session and has not allowed the government to debate on several significant bills, the BJP government had alleged. The productivity of the houses have been marred by the ruckus created by the opposition, every other day of the current session, the central government had alleged earlier.

The current Parliament session began on July 19 and was scheduled to end on Aug 12. This was the first session since the catastrophic second COVID wave had hit India. The opposition continued to bring up several contentious farm laws and Pegasus spyware to halt the proceedings. However, several bills, including the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill and the OBC Bill were passed in the Parliament amid multiple adjournments of both Houses. The OBC Bill observed support and participation from the opposition, as it will allow the state governments to draw up their OBC list.



