'Parliament Gherao, Hoist Khalistan Flag,' Appeals By SFJ Put Delhi Police On High Alert

Delhi Police and other security agencies are currently on high alert after intelligence sounded alert over pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice video appealing farmers to gherao Parliament and hoist the 'Khalistani' flag there today. This comes as the Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin from today. Earlier also several attempts have been made by SFJ in order to hijack the protest against three farm laws which are expected to get repealed on the first day of the Winter session.

Delhi security forces on high alert:

Delhi | Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after Sikhs for Justice released an online video appealing to farmers to gherao Parliament & hoist the 'Khalistani' flag there today.Delhi Police & other agencies asked to remain alert and vigilant by the Intelligence agencies. — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

Times when SFJ have instigated protesters in India

SFJ had announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day. On January 2021, the pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit had urged the people of Delhi to not participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on 26 January while also threatening to cut off electricity supply to the national capital on Republic Day. The radical outfit had appealed to the farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'. SFJ issued a 'stay home-stay safe' advisory while appealing to the people of the national capital to boycott the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. The SFJ had also offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests.

Later, on January 24, the Pro-Khalistani outfit had requested the farmers to display life-size portraits of secessionist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Beant Singh - Indira Gandhi's assassin - during the tractor rally scheduled to be taken out on January 26 in Delhi. The radical pro-Khalistan outfit has made multiple attempts to infiltrate the ongoing farmers' protests at the borders of the national capital and has made shocking offers in the name of rewards to propagate their Khalistani agenda. In the latest attempt to do so, SFJ urged farmers to display portraits of Bhindarwale and Beant Singh while taking out the 'Kesari tractor rally'.

In March, SFJ had announced Rs 1 Lakh to the deceased and Rs 25 thousand for the injured farmers who have been protesting at Delhi's borders since the end of December. Earlier SFJ had also claimed to have donated money to the United Nations in order to get it to probe the government of India over the farmers' protest.