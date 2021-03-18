Parliament Passes Medical Termination Of Pregnancy Bill; Allows Abortion Upto 24 Weeks

In a major relief for women, Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, passed the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) 2021, extending the deadline for abortion on the advice of one doctor up to 20 weeks and 24 weeks on advise of two doctors. The Bill also sets up state level Medical Boards to decide if pregnancy may be terminated after 24 weeks in cases. The Bill which was introduced in Lok Sabha in March 2020, was passed by Rajya Sabha in this year's budget session.

Parliament passes Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) 2021

Speaking in the Upper House, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "It will enhance the access to comprehensive abortion care for women in need and strengthen the confidentiality code as well". He added that the bill will ensure the dignity, safety, and well-being of women. Several MPs had suggested that the Bill should be referred to a select commitee as direct stakeholders were not taken into consideration, sex workers were not mentioned in the Bill. However, the Bill was passed via voice vote. The Centre insisted that extensive consultations were done in the Lok Sabha before passage and that the Bill was approved by the Ethics Committee and a Group of Ministers headed by Nitin Gadkari.

What is the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) 2021?

According to PRS, the Bill removes the upper limit of allowing abortion upto 20 weeks only. Previously, as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971, termination was allowed upto 12 weeks on the advice of 1 doctor and 12-20 weeks on advice of two doctors. Medical termination of pregnancy was not allowed above 20 weeks under any circumstances, apart from it being immediately necessary to save pregnant woman's life.

As per the new Bill, pregnancy may be terminated up to 20 weeks by a married/unmarried on the advice of one doctor in the case of failure of the contraceptive method or device.

For termination of pregnancy from 20 to 24 weeks, the advice of two doctors is necessary for some categories of pregnant women. The Bill does not specify the categories of women who may terminate pregnancies.

As per the new Bill, termination of pregnancy after 24 weeks has been allowed based on a decision by medical boards which will be constituted in all states and union territories, for substantial foetal abnormalities.

A registered medical practitioner may only reveal the details of a woman whose pregnancy has been terminated to a person authorised by law. Violation is punishable with imprisonment up to a year, a fine, or both.



(Image: PTI)