Parliament Passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2021; Govt 'fully Respects' Judicial Independence

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha adopted a bill to eliminate up to nine appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). On August 3, the Lok Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to a debate on the bill in the upper chamber by dismissing the opposition's claim that the law weakens the judicial system. Sitharaman said that the administration "fully respects" the judiciary's independence. The bill proposes to change the Cinematograph Act of 1952, the Customs Act of 1962, the Airports Authority of India Act of 1994, the Trade Marks Act of 1999, and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act of 2001, as well as some other laws. "Who is speaking? Members of the Congress party, which fully stifled the courts during the Emergency" Sitharaman retorted to Congress MPs who raised the subject of judicial independence.

She said, "We are here to make laws. Of course, we have to keep in line with the requirements of the Constitution. We fully respect the independence of the judiciary, but we also remember the power of the law-making body where we are seated here to make the law for the sake of the common people."

The majority voted against the bill

An Opposition statutory motion to refer the measure to a select committee for review was similarly defeated by a division vote in the House. Only 44 members of Parliament voted in favour of bringing the bill to a select committee, while 79 voted against it.

According to the bill's statement of goals and reasons, all cases pending before such tribunals or bodies will be transferred to the Commercial Court or the High Court. The law also establishes uniform terms and conditions of employment for the chairperson and members of various tribunals.

On February 13, 2021, the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, was introduced in the Lok Sabha, proposing to abolish additional tribunals and authorities and to create a mechanism for filing an appeal directly to the Commercial Court or the High Courts, as applicable. The President promulgated the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021 on April 4, 2021, because the bill could not be passed during the Budget Session of Parliament, and there was an immediate need for legislation. Sitharaman withdrew a law presented in February 2021 while introducing this one in the lower chamber last week.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image Credit: PTI