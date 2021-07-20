Parliament Room No 4, Earlier Occupied By Vajpayee & Advani, Allotted To JP Nadda: Sources

A room in the Parliament which was previously held by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior BJP leader LK Advani is all set to get new occupants soon, as per reports. BJP national president JP Nadda along with leaders Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh paid a visit to Room number 4 on Monday.

As per ANI, the BJP leaders had some nostalgia-filled moments in the room with JP Nadda interacting with the staff, enquiring about their well-being while having tea with his party leaders.

The elated staff of Room number 4 informed that the BJP president and leaders spent some time and had tea in the room after a long gap, as per ANI. It has been also noticed that the three plates outside the room - 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee', 'Chairman, National Democratic Alliance' and 'LK Advani' - have been removed after receiving the visitors.

To whom the room number 4 will be allotted?

However, BJP leaders did not reveal any information on the allotment of room number 4. Sources told ANI that the room is likely to be allotted to BJP President JP Nadda.

Previously, Nadda shared a room with Thawarchand Gehlot, who was the leader of the house in Rajya Sabha and has now been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

The room is adjacent to the BJP parliamentary party office where chief whips of the party in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha do their work and has room for 'Organiser' V Satish.

(with ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)