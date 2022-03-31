Parliamentary agenda needs to shift focus from law making to delivery, performance: Swapan Dasgupta

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Retiring Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta of the BJP on Thursday suggested that the parliamentary agenda should focus more on delivery, performance and facilitation in future instead of just making laws.

In his farewell speech in the Upper House of Parliament, Dasgupta stressed that as and when parliament moves to the new building, "there is a case to look at whether law making should become the central focus of the parliamentary agenda or move to something else".

"The parliamentary agenda is structured on the basis of law making. The second half of every parliamentary day is taken up by law making. That was certainly the necessity of a time when India was building an edifice, a structure," he said.

However, "today, we have come to a situation where law making is less important than delivery, performance and facilitation," he added.

Stating that the ongoing session is one of the last few sessions which will be held in the current parliament building before moving to the new one, he said, "Therefore, in my view, when this House (Rajya Sabha) and the other House (Lok Sabha) move to the other parliament building, I think there is a case, I am saying this at a very personal level, for actually looking at whether law making should become the central focus of the parliamentary agenda or move to something else." In her speech, Rupa Ganguly of the BJP, who admitted that she could not learn parliamentary skills, rules and procedure during her term, suggested having a "mentor programme" for new members.

BJP's Sambhaji Chhatrapati on the other hand suggested protection of historical monuments in the country.

Other members, including Sampatiya Uikey, Ramkumar Verma, Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur, Vikas Mahatame, K J Alphons, Sanjay Seth, Ashok Siddharth, Mahesh Poddar, Jaiprakash Nishad and Syed Zafar Islam of the BJP, Vivek K Tankha and Chhaya Verma of the Congress, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Sukhram Singh Yadav of the SP, K Somaprasad and Jharna Das Baidya of the CPI(M), Sasmit Patra of the BJD, Dharmapuri Srinivas of the TRS, Navaneethakrishnan of the AIADMK, and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the SAD also shared their experiences in the House. PTI RKL KKS RHL

