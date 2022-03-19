Parliamentary Committee Advises MHA To Expedite Launch Of NATGRID System

A Parliamentary committee has urged the Home Ministry (MHA) to "fix a timeline" for the full operationalization of the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) system. The request was made by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs led by Congress leader Anand Sharma.

The NATGRID system is an integrated mechanism that is intended to be used for tracking suspects and preventing terrorist attacks with real-time data and access to classified information such as immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air and train travel.

Parliamentary committee urges MHA to launch NATGRID soon

This came after the 238th report that was tabled in the Parliament stressed the need for expediting the operationalisation of NATGRID. The report stated that "the Committee understands the importance of NATGRID for creation of a comprehensive network for intelligence inputs and access for intelligence and security agencies". "The Committee observes that administrative approval and procedural delays are hampering the progress of NATGRID and leading to under-utilization of funds," it further stated.

"The Committee recommends that MHA may fix a timeline for evaluation, and delivery of products for the full operationalization of NATGRID so that the funds can be optimally utilized. The Committee would like to be informed about the progress made in this regard," it read. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to soon launch the NATGRID that aims to provide a "cutting-edge technology to enhance India's counter-terror capabilities", official sources told ANI.

Last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted that NATGRID, which was envisioned as a seamless and secure database for information on terrorists, economic crimes, and other incidents, would ultimately be implemented.



"Had corona (COVID-19) not been there, the Prime Minister would have dedicated NATGRID to the country. I am hopeful that the Prime Minister will dedicate NATGRID to the country in some time," Shah said during the 51st Foundation Day event of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

NATGRID to provide real-time classified information about terrorists

Shah had also hinted that the final "synchronisation and testing" of the ambitious electronic database, which was proposed following the Mumbai terror attacks of 26/11 in 2008, is being completed for it to go live soon. The terrorist attack on Mumbai on November 26, 2008, exposed the fact that security services lacked a method to search for important intelligence in real-time.

In the system, 10 user agencies and 21 service providers will be connected to the NATGRID in the first phase, with around 950 additional organisations joining in later phases. Over 1,000 organisations will be progressively integrated into the NATGRID in the following years.



