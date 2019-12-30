Parliamentary Committee Meeting Ends With ISRO Official Playing Flute, Watch Video

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a video of the Parliamentary Standing Committee’s last meeting of the year which ended on an interesting note. The meeting ended with a musical performance by a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). P Kunhikrishnan, currently the Director of U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), can be seen playing the flute melodiously and other members including ISRO chairman K Sivan listening to it.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended it's last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet. pic.twitter.com/AkwwPh9oZY — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2019

Official plays Vatapi Ganapatim

The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka said that Kunhikrishnan is a professional flute player and he played Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje, a Sanskrit kriti song by the South Indian poet-composer Muthuswami Dikshitar. The composer is known as one of the 'Trinity of Carnatic music' and Vatapi Ganapatim is a part of the series of hymns dedicated to sixteen Ganesha icons located in shrines around Dikshitar's birthplace Thiruvarur.

Netizens were highly impressed by the flute performance of URSC director and showered praises on Twitter. “Tune is so soothing and spiritually awakening. Politicians definitely have a great instinct to bond our cultural lineage through scientific institutions. This blend should definitely energise amalgamation of science and spirituality,” wrote one user.

“I once attended the arangetram of a friend's daughter for which the violin vidwan was a rocket propulsion scientist from @ISRO. Much respect for the science and progress that ISRO exemplifies and and even more for illustrating that talent and ability are rarely unidimensional,” commented another user.

Awesome..this is what makes us to feel great about these scientists apart from the scientific achievements..kudos. also this is the learning for upcoming talents at ISRO to take this institution to new heights — Nithya (@bhide11) December 29, 2019

