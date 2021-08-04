Parliamentary Committee Proposes Resuming Scheduled International Flights To/from India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has proposed that foreign flights be resumed on Wednesday, August 4. On Wednesday, TG Venkatesh, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture, informed that the committee was pushing for the resumption of scheduled foreign flights. Venkatesh stated, "We have told officials and Ministry (Tourism) in interactive meetings that we should allow international flights immediately to places wherever COVID cases are low and where there are islands and safe zones. Tourism dept should be restored."

Due to the COVID pandemic, scheduled international passenger flights were cancelled in India on March 23, 2020. India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has extended the prohibition numerous times.

According to the previous declaration, "the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was ending on July 31. The ban has now been extended till August 31," the DGCA stated.

India is now operating international flights with several countries under the Vande Bharat project and Air Bubble. Furthermore, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture emphasized the importance of maintaining effective road connectivity to the country's steep terrains, such as Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states. The committee also emphasised that road, rail, and air connectivity increase tourism and play a key role in generating revenue.

The committee report stated, "Any tourist destinations play an important role in determining the tourism potentials of that particular site. Since most of the tourist sites in India, especially those located in the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, northeastern states does not have proper rail, air connectivity, therefore, connectivity through road is the only means of connectivity to such tourist sites."

Therefore, the committee advised that road access to the most popular tourist locations be prioritised. The Ministry of Tourism adopts policies to develop pucca roads with wayside services to improve connectivity to favoured tourist destinations.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the aviation industry, with domestic flight capacity restrictions and a continued prohibition on scheduled foreign passenger flights.

