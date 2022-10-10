Parliamentary Delegation Led By RS Dy Chairman To Attend Assembly Of IPU In Rwanda: Report

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh will reportedly lead a parliamentary delegation to Rwanda. The parliamentary delegation will attend the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Rwanda. Harivansh's upcoming visit to Rwanda has been confirmed by a senior official of Parliament who spoke to ANI on the condition of anonymity.

According to a senior official of Parliament, the delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh will attend the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Rwanda's capital, Kigali. The 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is set to take place from 11-15 October. The official revealed that the delegation led by Harivansh includes Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Kartikeya Sharma, Lok Sabha MP Diya Kumari, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody and other MPs and officials.

"12 Member delegation including Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, Secretary General Rajya Sabha P C Mody, Lok Sabha MP Diya Kumari, Vishnu Dayal Ram and other MPs and officials of Parliament will attend IPU assembly," an official of Parliament told ANI.

Participants of IPU to discuss women empowerment & other issues

The sources from Parliament claimed that the issues that will be discussed during the assembly of IPU will include gender sensitive-parliament, women empowerment, cyber security, food security, and climate change, as per the ANI report. In addition, the participants of IPU will also discuss the migration of people due to war and achieving sustainable development goals (SDG) and measures that need to be taken to tackle growing hunger and famine.

The Indian delegation led by Harivansh will speak about the efforts made by India in addressing these issues. Notably, Inter-Parliamentary Union is an association of all the parliaments where issues faced by people are addressed. Earlier, Harivansh held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Kim Young Joo in Indonesia's Parliament on the sidelines of the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit in Jakarta. He attended the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

