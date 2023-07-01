Parliamentary Elections 2024: BJP Calls J&K Leaders For Strategy Meet In Delhi

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda has called a meeting of party leaders from north India to discuss the strategy for upcoming Parliamentary Elections in 2024. The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh unit leaders have been asked to remain present in Delhi on July 7.

Sources in the BJP said that the Central leadership has conveyed to State Unit of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh that all Lok Sabha MPs, State Presidents, and General Secretaries should reach New Delhi to take part in the meeting. From Jammu and Kashmir, BJP President Ravinder Raina, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Jammu Poonch Jugal Kishore and General Secretary Ashok Kaul will be taking part while from Ladakh, Phunchok Stanzin and Lok Sabha MP Tsering Namgyal will be taking part in the meeting.

Two Lok Sabha MPs Jugal Kishore and Dr Jitendra Singh have been given ticket twice by the party for Parliamentary Polls; and Dr Jitendra Singh has been serving as MoS PMO for longest duration of 9 years since 2014. While Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Tsering Namgyal was given ticket in 2019 after sitting BJP Lok Sabha MP Thupstan Chhewang resigned citing “health reasons”.

The changing South Kashmir-Pir Panjal dynamics

After delimitation in the month of May last year, Jammu and Kashmir region will have equal share in the Lower House as South Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency now includes Rajouri-Anantnag, with Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu included in South Kashmir. The merger of South Kashmir, once a hotbed of terrorism, with Pir Panjal region of Jammu, has given the BJP a new hope as it hopes to repeat performance in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in 2014 and 2019.

The newly-carved constituency has over 26 lakh voters, out of which 16 lakh are from South Kashmir while 10 lakh are from the Pir Panjal region. The constituency is presently being represented by Justice Hasnain Masoodi (Retd) of National Conference but is considered as a stronghold of People’s Democratic Party. This Parliamentary constituency has brought hopes for the saffron party in Jammu as Rajouri is the home district of its State President Ravinder Raina and the stakes are high for the party.

In Jammu and Kashmir, out of 5 Lok Sabha seats, National Conference won 3 seats in 2019 while the BJP won 2 seats in Jammu region. The ‘friendly’ contest of Congress in South Kashmir led easy victory for National Conference as Mehbooba Mufti was reduced to third place with just over 30,000 votes while the NC won the seat with over 40,000 votes.