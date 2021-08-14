Parliamentary Panel Arrives In Srinagar To Evaluate Amenities Available To Army Personnel

The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, arrived in Srinagar on Saturday, August 14. Chowdhury is on a four-day visit to Kashmir and Ladakh to evaluate the facilities provided to the Army personnel and Officers deployed in high-altitude hilly areas.

Parliamentary panel reviews facilities provided to Army personnel

The committee's visit is in response to a 2019 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Indian Army’s “high altitude clothing, equipment, ration and housing.” According to sources, "The committee will review the facilities being provided to the Army in mountainous areas.” The Parliamentary panel planned the visit to Kashmir and Ladakh to assess the availability of basic amenities including clothing, shelter, and food in mountainous terrain to the Army. The PAC committee will also join the Army's soldiers and Officers in celebrating 74th Independence Day. The group is intended to learn about administration and development challenges in the region during its four-day tour.

CAG report 2020

In a report presented to Parliament last year, the CAG chastised the Army for failing to provide special clothing, meals, and lodging for troops stationed in high-altitude places such as Siachen. Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane dismissed a report by the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) that said the Army, particularly those in Siachen, were suffering from clothing, ration, and housing shortages.

Furthermore, the CAG audit stated that the Indian National Defence University (INDU), which was suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, had “yet to fructify,” despite the fact that the project cost had been increased by 914 per cent from 395 crores to 4,007.22 crores. The CAG stated that substitutions for the scaled commodities were authorised on a "cost-to-cost" basis, resulting in the delivery of a lower quantity for troops in high-altitude zones to meet their daily energy demands. “The troops’ calorie intake was reduced by up to 82 per cent as a result of this.” The report covered the months of November 2015 and September 2016.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI