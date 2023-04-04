Parliamentary Panel Lauds NMC's New Scheme For Indian Medical Students From China, Ukraine

In a step to lessen the stress of Indian medical students who studied from different colleges abroad, a parliamentary panel lauded the National Medical Commission's efforts for devising a scheme for students who did not undergo physical clinical training in their colleges due to extraordinary situations created by Ukraine crisis and COVID-19. The panel further asked for the updated status of students who have benefitted from the option along with the data of students who returned to their respective countries, particularly China.

According to news agency ANI, the panel headed by BJP member PP Chaudhary, presented the Twenty-first report of the standing committee on external affairs on action taken by the government based on its recommendations contained in its fifteenth report.

Apart from this, the parliamentary panel had also requested the MEA to make coordinated efforts with various missions to facilitate the return of Indian students to China for the resumption of their offline classes.

"Due to their concern about the plight of thousands of Indian students who were pursuing medical and other courses in Ukraine and China, the Committee had desired MEA to take up with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare the proposal to allow returnee medical students from Ukraine and China to enroll in Indian private medical institutions on a one-time exemption basis to complete their courses," the committee said in its report.

NMC’s devised scheme

As per the report, the committee has come to know that the NMC has devised a scheme under which Indian medical students who did not undergo physical clinical training due to extraordinary situations but were granted certificates of completion of the degree by respective institutes in foreign countries, on or before June 30, 2022, have been permitted to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

It further added that upon qualifying the FMGE, such students are required to undergo Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two years in order to be eligible for registration in India.

China willing to consider Indian students' return

The panel informed that MEA had stated that Indian Embassy in Beijing is working to prepare a list of students to be shared with the Chinese side for consideration for their return to China, on a need-assessed basis.

In reply to the Committee, the MEA stated, “The Government of the People's Republic of China had restricted travel to China by suspending visa and residence permits with effect from 28 March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. During the External Affairs Minister's meeting with the Foreign Minister of China on March 25, 2022, he raised the issue of medical students noting that such a restrictive policy puts the future of many Indian students in jeopardy.”

Following the talks, the Chinese side also expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of a limited number of Indian students on a trial basis.

(With inputs from ANI)