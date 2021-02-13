Parliamentary Panel On Defence To Visit LAC In May-June; Rahul Gandhi Also Part Of Group

The parliamentary standing committee on defence will visit the Galwan Valley and Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in the last week of May or June, sources said on Friday. According to news agency PTI, the Parliamentary panel will visit eastern Ladakh, the region which had witnessed a violent face-off between India and China, last year in the coming months.

The 30-member committee, chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram has expressed its wish to visit the Galwan region. The request is subject to approval by the Union Government.

Notably, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also a member of the panel. However, the decision to visit Ladakh was taken in the previous meeting during which Gandhi was absent, as per sources.

India-China begin disengagement

This development comes shortly after India and China began their phased disengagement at the LAC. Both sides had reached a certain consensus during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, based on which they had begun to disengage their troops from February 10.

During the 9th commander-level talks, India and China held extensive deliberations on modalities for disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh where nearly 1,00,000 Indian and Chinese troops are stationed, holding their ground after their fierce face-off in Galwan, nine months ago. This time, an MEA representative along with the Army officials was also a part of the military talks.

During the talks, India strongly demanded the restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April. India had previously rejected China's proposition for 'a selective approach', urging that the disengagement process must start simultaneously at all friction points.

As per the proposal, India is expected to vacate heights occupied on the Kailash range on the southern side of the lake in the next phase.

