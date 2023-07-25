Parliamentary Panel Tables Report To Counter 'award Wapasi' Practice By Recipients

A Parliamentary Panel's report tabled in Parliament on Monday (July 24) has proposed significant changes to the functioning of top cultural institutions and academies in India. The Standing Committee on Transport, Culture, and Tourism's recommendation aims to ensure that the return of awards by recipients is not utilized as a tool for political protest.

The report, titled 'Functioning of National Akademis and Other Cultural Institutions,' addressed the concerning issue of 'award wapsi' in 2015. During that time, 39 writers returned their awards to Sahitya Akademi, an institution that promotes literature in Indian languages, in protest against the murder of the eminent Kannada writer and rationalist, MM Kalburgi.

The parliamentary panel expressed its concern over such incidents of award returns, stating that they undermine the achievements of other awardees and tarnish the overall prestige and reputation of the awards. The trigger for the 2015 'award wapsi' was the decision of Hindi novelist Uday Prakash to return his award to the Akademi, followed by Nayantara Sehgal and Ashok Vajpayee.

Move to counter 'award wapsi' practice

To address the issue, the committee, led by YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy, recommended the implementation of a system where awardees would need to provide an undertaking that they accept the award and will not dishonour it in the future. The suggestion also included considering the prior concurrence of short-listed candidates before finalising the awards.

Furthermore, the report proposed that if an award is returned as a political protest, the awardee should not be considered for any future awards. The committee emphasized that awards should only be granted with the recipient's acceptance undertaking, and in the event of an award being returned, the individual should be ineligible for future awards.

During the committee's deliberations, an MP raised an objection, arguing that India is a democratic country, granting every citizen the freedom of speech and expression, including the right to protest. According to this MP, returning awards is a legitimate form of protest.

The report marks a significant step towards preserving the integrity of cultural awards and preventing their misuse for political purposes. By introducing the undertaking requirement, cultural institutions aim to foster a more respectful and responsible approach among the recipients, safeguarding the awards' value and significance in recognizing exceptional contributions to Indian culture and literature.