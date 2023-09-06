Parliament's special session to move to new building on Ganesh Chaturthi: Sources

Parliament's special session, set to commence on September 18, will begin in the old building, and on September 19, the parliamentary operations will shift to the new Parliament building, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

September 19, is also the commencement of Maharashtra’s 10-day grand festival Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretaries, a session of both houses of parliament will be held “without question hour or private members’ business.”

A special session of Parliament was announced from September 18-22. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary officers on August 31 announced that the 13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament, Prahlad Joshi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, however, did not say why the session had been called.

Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc to attend special session

Twenty-four I.N.D.I.A bloc parties after much howling and crying stated that they will participate in the special Parliament session that is scheduled to begin from September 18.

The decision on whether or not the special session of Parliament should be attended was taken at a meeting of the Opposition, which was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Special Session of Parliament stating that the Special Session was called without any prior discussion with the Opposition camp.

“Sonia Gandhi in a letter to PM Modi mentioned that the session has been called without any discussion with the Opposition. Nobody had any information about it. This is the first time that we do not have any details for the agenda,” said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informing about the letter.