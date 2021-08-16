President Ram Nath Kovind wrote his greetings to the Parsi community on the occasion of the Parsi New Year. He stated that members of the Pari community have made significant contributions to India's progress and development. Navroz is another name for the Parsi New Year.

Navroz Mubarak! People of Parsi community have made immense contribution to several aspects of India's growth & development. May the Parsi New Year bring unity, prosperity & happiness in everyone’s life and further strengthen the spirit of harmony & fraternity among our citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2021

Parsi New Year wish Navroz Mubarak put up by President Kovind and PM Modi

President Kovind took to Twitter to write, “ Navroz Mubarak! People of the Parsi community have made an immense contribution to several aspects of India's growth & development. May the Parsi New Year bring unity, prosperity & happiness in everyone’s life and further strengthen the spirit of harmony & fraternity among our citizens.”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also put up a tweet saying, “Parsi New Year greetings. Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health. India cherishes the outstanding contributions of the Parsi community across different sectors. Navroz Mubarak!” Sone of the other government officials that have put up wishes for this day are - Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Diya Kumari, MP from Rajsamand & Former MLA from Sawai Madhopur, writer Shashi Tharoor, Rukshmani Kumari, President for All India Professionals’ Congress -Rajasthan and a number of others.

Warm Greetings to all the Parsi Sisters & Brothers on the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year.

Parsis have made immense contribution in developing India & India is proud of them.

May this new year bring happiness, good health & prosperity in everyone's life.#NavrozMubarak pic.twitter.com/H5duzCcCBQ — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 16, 2021

How is the Parsi New Year celebrated?

‘Nav' means new in Persian, and ‘Roz' means day, hence the phrase ‘new day' is used. The spring equinox, when the sun crosses the equator, marks the start of this day. On this day, Parsis clean their homes and decorate them with flowers and rangoli to make them appear pleasant and appealing to visitors. After breakfast, the community gathers at the Fire Temple, clothed in traditional garb, to perform a Jashan prayer. The purpose of the prayer is to express gratitude to the Lord, pray for prosperity, and forgiveness. Milk, water, fruits, flowers, and sandalwood are placed in the sacred fire as offerings. Moong dal, Pulav, fish, Sali Boti, and Sweet Ravo are a few of the dishes prepared in Parsi households for a full meal. Guests are greeted with a spray of rose water and given Faluda to drink as they arrive. In addition, many people celebrate the Parsi New Year by making charitable contributions.

Navroz Mubarak!



May this New Year usher in more health, wealth and happiness for all.



Just like sweetened milk, may India continue to be enriched by the contributions of the industrious Parsi community. pic.twitter.com/vhrAevWfoZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 16, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI/ ANI)