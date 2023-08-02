Part Of Commercial Cum Residential Building Collapses in Gujarat

On wednesday afternoon, parts of a commercial cum residential building named as Madhavhill Complex collapsed into rubble. The emergency services were immediately pressed in the action to rescue at least 25 people trapeed under the rubble. The recue team confirmed that one woman, who was the resident of the building, lost her life. Other 17 injured people were shifted to the civil hospital for treatment.

Municipal Commissioner of Bhavnagar confirmed that at least 40 people sustained minor to major injuries in this collapse. "The parts of building were not in a great condition. We have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to make sure that there was no negligence. The rest of the building is in livable condition and we have not been notified of it being otherwise. We will first make sure that all possible help is given to the affected people," said NV Upadhyaya, bhavnagar municipal commissioner.