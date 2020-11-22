Parth Jindal Shocked At 3-month Inaction In Repair Of Mumbai's Hughes Road; Questions CM

JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal on Saturday lashed out at the Maharashtra Government over the delayed repair work on the N S Patkar Road, also known as Hughes road in South Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, the son of Sajjan Jindal tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and said that "it is shocking that no work is going on at the collapsed portion at Hughes Road near the Malabar Hill area.

'The work has not even started'

Parth Jindal claimed that it’s been more than 3 months and the work "has not even started" and this is causing massive traffic jams and "is completely unnecessary."

Dear @CMOMaharashtra and @AUThackeray it’s shocking that no work is going on at the collapsed portion at Hughes road in South Mumbai - it’s been more than 3 months and work hasn’t even started - this is causing massive traffic jams and is completely unnecessary — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) November 21, 2020

According to media reports, the BMC started floating tenders to carry out the repairs of Hughes Road earlier this month. The BMC has estimated this tender to be worth Rs 47.28 crore. Following heavy rainfall on August 6, a landslide had occurred at Malabar Hill's Doongerwadi area which damaged the roads there. After the landslide, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the site twice and the BMC even appointed a committee headed by IIT-Bombay Professor DN Singh to suggest a solution to prevent further landslides at Malabar Hill.

Mumbai: Part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed. Traffic on both sides of the road halted. BMC staff, fire brigade and Police present at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/HHxMAxAib3 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

As per reports, primary investigation revealed that over a period of time water had started accumulating between the retaining wall and the hill slope causing deterioration in the structural stability of the wall. The heavy downpour on August 6 led to an increase in water pressure which led to the retaining wall giving in.

