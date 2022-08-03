Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee's ED Custody Extended Till August 5 In WB SSC Scam

A special PMLA court in Kolkata extended former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee's Enforcement Directorate's custody by two days, on Wednesday. On the expiry of their 10-day ED custody, they were presented before a single judge bench of Jibon Kumar Sadh, who sent both Mukherjee and Chatterjee to ED custody till August 5.

During the hearing, the ED represented by the Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju highlighted that "In total 9 properties have been found in Mukherjee's name, and in 4 one of them Chatterjee is the co-purchaser. There is a partnership deed, both Arpita and Partha have 50-50 shares...From where and how the money came? We want to know bank details...Forensics is trying to retrieve a huge volume of data. We seek 4-day custody."

Chatterjee, being represented by Advocate Debashish Roy and Niladri Bhattacharya, representing Mukherjee, opposed the prayer for 4-day custody. They questioned, "remand applications sought just 5 mins before of the hearing start...how it's possible?"

Massive cash recovery in recruitment scam, Arpita names Partha

So far, two of Mukherjee's property have been raided by the ED. In raids on Mukherjee's Diamond City residence at Tollygunge in South Kolkata, Rs 20 crore worth of cash in Indian and foreign currencies, and 2 Kg gold ornaments were seized. From residence at Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, cash worth Rs 27.90 crore and 6 kg of gold were recovered. Besides, property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's homes.

The money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence," the actor-model told earlier in the day. This is in addition to the confession by Mukherjee earlier, in which she said that 'close aides of Chatterjee used to come and stack the money and she was not allowed to enter the flats'.

Concluding that the documents, as well as stashes of cash recovered make the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear, both were arrested on July 23.