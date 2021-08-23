Participants In COVID Vaccine Trials To Be Issued Digi Certificates Through Co-WIN Portal

The Ministry of Health on Monday informed that volunteers who participated in COVID vaccine trials will be issued digital vaccination certificates through the Co-WIN portal. In a statement, the ministry stated it had received numerous requests from trial associates for distributing digital vaccination certificates through the Co-WIN portal.

Health Minister Mandaviya praises volunteers for commitment, contribution to research

Praising the volunteers for their incredible commitment and contribution to the COVID research and treatment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked them all while declaring that digital COVID vaccination certificates will now be issued to the clinical trial participants of Covishield & Covaxin through the Co-WIN portal.

In a welcome initiative, digital #COVID19 vaccination certificates will now be issued to the clinical trial participants of COVISHIELD & COVAXIN through Co-WIN.



Certificated to be downloaded from -

'The Minister added that the participants can download their individual certificates through Co-WIN Portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker, or the UMANG Application.

Notably, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in association with the Serum Institute of India (SII) had carried out phase II/III bridging studies of Covishield from August 2020. Meanwhile, the Phase III efficacy clinical trials for Covaxin were led by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) from November 2020.

The ministry stated that it was determined that the vaccination certificates may be issued to such participants who were served the vaccines during these trials. The Ministry had authorised the ICMR as the nodal agency for the collection of vaccination data for such participants.

The statement by the Ministry stated, "The ICMR had provided the data for 11,349 such persons to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Digital vaccination certificates have now been issued through Co-WIN to such persons who participated in these studies or trials of Covishield and Covaxin."

India COVID report

Meanwhile, India on Sunday, witnessed a slight fall in the numbers, recording 25,072 cases, a drop of nearly 19 percent from Saturday. According to the Ministry of health, India recorded 389 deaths during the period.

Kerala being the highest contributor to the number of fresh COVID cases in the country since the past one month recorded 10,402 cases in the past 24 hours. It took the cumulative number of those infected in the state by the virus to 38,14,305. The southern state has been contributing to more than 50 percent of fresh infections in the country.