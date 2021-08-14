Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Amit Shah, Union Ministers Hail PM Modi's Announcement

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the major decision of observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, several Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani hailed PM for the announcement. The Prime Minister made the announcement on the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14 citing that millions of Indians were displaced due to mindless hate and violence. PM Modi also said that this day will remind India of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony.

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated PM Modi for recognising the struggle and sacrifice of 'our innumerable sisters and brothers who were displaced in the shadow of violence and hatred'.

देश के विभाजन के समय हिंसा व घृणा के साये में विस्थापित हुए हमारे असंख्य बहनों व भाइयों के त्याग, संघर्ष व बलिदान की याद में मोदीजी ने 14 अगस्त को 'विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस' के रूप में मनाने का निर्णय लिया है। इस संवेदनशील निर्णय पर मैं @narendramodi जी का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2021

The Home Minister also expressed hope for peace, love and unity by eliminating the ill-will of discrimination and hatred from the society with this initiative.

देश के विभाजन का घाव व अपनों को खोने के दुःख को शब्दों में वर्णित नहीं किया जा सकता।



मुझे विश्वास है कि #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay समाज से भेदभाव व द्वेष की दुर्भावना को खत्म कर शांति, प्रेम व एकता को बल देगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2021

Terming August 14 as 'one of the darkest days in history,' Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this day can never be forgotten.

हजारों माताएं संतान विहीन कर दी गयी थी तो हजारों बच्चे अनाथ की ज़िंदगी जीने के लिए मजबूर कर दिए गए थे।

पाकिस्तान से आने वाली ट्रेनों में हमारे भाई-बहनों का शव भरा होता था जिसकी कल्पना मात्र से ही मन विचलित हो उठता है।



हम इस काले दिन को कभी नहीं भूल सकते। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 14, 2021

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri expressed 'greatfullness towards PM Modi for the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day announcement.

As a child of parents who suffered during India’s #Partition1947, I am extremely grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji for declaring August 14 as #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay. This will forever be a reminder of the human misery caused by wrong policies of the then Govt. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 14, 2021

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal also said that this will generate inspiration to 'remove social ill-will'.

देश का विभाजन एक बड़ी त्रासदी थी, जिसमें लाखों व्यक्तियों को अपने प्राण गंवाने पड़े।



उनके संघर्ष और बलिदान की स्मृति में आज 14 अगस्त का दिन 'विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस' के रूप में मनाया जायेगा, जो सामाजिक दुर्भावना को दूर करने को प्रेरित करेगा।#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 14, 2021

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted saying Partition Horror Remembrance Day will 'inspire us to work towards social harmony and sensitivity'.

The day will remind us that hatred and violence is never a solution. It will inspire us to work towards social harmony and sensitivity. #PartitionHorrorsRememberanceDay — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 14, 2021

BJP IT Cell leader Amit Malviya claimed that 'approx 2 mn people were killed and close to 20 mn displaced. It is befitting that we have a #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay'.

Approx 2 mn people were killed and close to 20 mn displaced. It is befitting that we have a #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay.



We should let the ‘dead past bury its dead’, as the poet Longfellow urged, but we better learn from history before we bury the past.



India needs to heal. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 14, 2021

nion Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani tweeted saying this step is 'onwards, together to build a New India!'

Generations were torn apart, for many the scars will never heal. Today on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we resolve to ensure -



Never Again shall we be divided!



Never Again shall we come apart!



Onwards, together to build a New India! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 14, 2021

Meawnhile, several other Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state leaders hailed PM Modi for the announcement.

India was partitioned to fulfill the political dreams of two Incompetents.



Ten lakh Innocents were sacrificed so that these two Incompetents could become Prime Ministers in 1947.#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/xN6ET6s2ic — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) August 14, 2021

#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay



🔶The @narendramodi Govt has declared August 14th as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.



🔶 It is declared to collectively remember the shared pain and intrinsically connected histories of the people of India. — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) August 14, 2021

India gears up for I-Day

On Friday, the Centre unveiled the official logo of the 75th Independence Day celebrations i.e. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', stating 'Nation First, Always First'. A complete dress rehearsal along with march past was held at Red Fort in the national capital amid strict security ahead of the celebrations. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for August 15. Only vehicles with a valid Delhi Traffic Police pass are allowed to enter the Red Fort.