Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Amit Shah, Union Ministers Hail PM Modi's Announcement

PM Modi on August 14, Saturday announced that the day will be celebrated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to mark the struggle and sacrifice of partition.

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the major decision of observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, several Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani hailed PM for the announcement. The Prime Minister made the announcement on the Independence Day of Pakistan, August 14 citing that millions of Indians were displaced due to mindless hate and violence. PM Modi also said that this day will remind India of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony. 

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated PM Modi for recognising the struggle and sacrifice of 'our innumerable sisters and brothers who were displaced in the shadow of violence and hatred'. 

The Home Minister also expressed hope for peace, love and unity by eliminating the ill-will of discrimination and hatred from the society with this initiative. 

Terming August 14 as 'one of the darkest days in history,' Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this day can never be forgotten. 

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri expressed 'greatfullness towards PM Modi for the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day announcement. 

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal also said that this will generate inspiration to 'remove social ill-will'. 

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted saying Partition Horror Remembrance Day will 'inspire us to work towards social harmony and sensitivity'. 

BJP IT Cell leader Amit Malviya claimed that 'approx 2 mn people were killed and close to 20 mn displaced. It is befitting that we have a #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay'. 

nion Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani tweeted saying this step is 'onwards, together to build a New India!'

Meawnhile, several other Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state leaders hailed PM Modi for the announcement. 

India gears up for I-Day

On Friday, the Centre unveiled the official logo of the 75th Independence Day celebrations i.e. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', stating 'Nation First, Always First'.  A complete dress rehearsal along with march past was held  at Red Fort in the national capital amid strict security ahead of the celebrations. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for August 15. Only vehicles with a valid Delhi Traffic Police pass are allowed to enter the Red Fort.

