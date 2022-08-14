Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: BJP Holds Silent March Across India; UP CM Takes Part

As India gears up for 75th anniversary of Independence, visuals are emerging from different cities across the country, where thousands of people are seen holding a silent march to remember the victims of the Partition in 1947. People were seen holding placards that read - 'We have to take lessons from the history of Partition; Never should there be such havoc on humans again'.

In the year 1947, undivided British India was divided into two independent dominions - India and Pakistan, which came on the back of the tragic death of millions of people. A number of BJP leaders across the country held a silent march to remember the victims of Partition.

In Lucknow, several senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a silent march to mark the 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas.'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered all those who lost their lives in the horrors of the 1947 partition, and said, "Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history."

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

As India marks its second Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, it is a national memorial day in the country that commemorates the victims and remembers the sufferings of people during the partition of India. The day also remembers the sufferings of many Indians, several families who were displaced, and many who lost their lives during Partition. It is important to note that the partition had left 10 to 20 million people displaced.