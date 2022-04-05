Partly cloudy sky likely in city

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, according to official data.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 46 per cent, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

On Monday also, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a low of 19 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, and partly cloudy sky has been forecast.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 237) in the morning, data from the CPCB showed around 9:30 AM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI KND DV DV