Partner-manufacturer Dr Reddy's 'pleased To Contribute' As India Clears Sputnik V Vaccine

After the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for restricted emergency use in India, drugmaker Dr Reddy's on Tuesday issued its first response. Stating that Dr Reddy had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in September 2020, to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr Reddy's Laboratories GV Prasad said, "We are pleased to obtain the emergency use authorization".

Dr Reddy's Laboratories issues its first response

Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr Reddy's Laboratories GV Prasad said, "With rising Coronavirus cases in India, vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective tool in tackling the pandemic. Approval of Sputnik V vaccine will enable us to contribute to our nation's effort of vaccinating a significant portion of our population against Coronavirus."

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has a tie-up with RDIF, which backed the development of Sputnik V, and as per reports will also import initial doses of the vaccine once it gets approval from the drug regulator. It will subsequently be manufactured in India. While Dr Reddy’s will market the vaccine in India, RDIF has tied up with other Indian companies to produce 850 million doses of Sputnik V in the country every year. The first partnership was with Hetero Biopharma in November and collaborations with Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Vichrow Biotech were announced last month.

DCGI approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

After the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 on Monday recommended granting approval to Sputnik V for restricted emergency use, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has now approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the COVID-19 virus. As per sources, around 10 crore doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are likely to be imported for emergency use in the country in the next six to seven months.

Before the Sputnik V vaccine was approved, the DCGI had already granted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines – indigenously developed Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories had sought emergency use authorisation for the Russian vaccine. Earlier in September 2020, the company had entered into a partnership with the RDIF to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and for its distribution in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country," the RDIF said in a statement.

Sputnik V vaccine

The vaccine has been registered in India under the emergency use authorisation procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional phase 3 local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, according to the company.

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of the phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia. It needs a storage temperature of 2-8 degree C, implying it can be stored in conventional refrigerators without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure, making storage and transportation easy.

(Image: AP, Drreddys.com)