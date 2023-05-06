Parts Of Delhi Receive Fresh Spell Of Rain, IMD Predicts Light Drizzle Today

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 20.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 63 per cent at 8:30 am.

East, central, southeast Delhi and other parts of the city received a fresh spell of rain.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' (239) category around 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.