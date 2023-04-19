Parts Of J-K Continue To Receive Snowfall For 2nd Consecutive Day

The higher reaches of Kashmir continued to receive snowfall for the second consecutive day, officials said on Wednesday. The upper reaches of the valley, including Keran and Machil, in the Kupwara district, Gurez, in the Bandipora district, and Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district, received light snowfall, they said, adding that there are reports of snowfall in some other areas at the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Snowfall continued on the Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway for the second day. The plain areas, including Srinagar city, were lashed by overnight rains, bringing down the temperature, they said. The meteorological (MeT) office has said intermittent light to moderate rain at most places of Kashmir and scattered places of Jammu would continue till the evening, after which there would be a significant decrease in rainfall activity.

The higher reaches are likely to experience a good amount of snowfall, it said. There is a forecast of intermittent light to moderate rain at scattered places from Thursday till Saturday. The weather is likely to stay mainly dry after that till April 25.