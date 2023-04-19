Parts Of Punjab And Haryana Get Relief From Scorching Heat After Light Rains

Parts of Punjab and Haryana received rains overnight bringing relief from the scorching heat. According to the weather department, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 2.2 mm of rain.

In Punjab, Ludhiana received 13.2 mm of rain, Patiala 2.5 mm, Bathinda 5.4 mm, Faridkot 8.4 mm, Hoshiarpur 4 mm, Jalandhar 3 mm and Rupnagar 11.5 mm. Haryana's Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panchkula also witnessed light rain. The two states have been recording above-normal maximum temperatures in the past two weeks.