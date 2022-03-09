Parts of Rajasthan receive rain, hailstorm

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received rain and hailstorm due to a fresh western disturbance active in the state, the meteorological centre here said on Wednesday.

Rain and hailstorm have been recorded in Pali, Nagaur, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Jodhpur in the last 24 hours. Pratapgarh recorded the maximum rainfall at 56 mm, followed by Kumbhalgarh 53 mm, Bilara 24 mm and Degana 12 mm.

During the next 24 hours, there is a strong possibility of winds blowing at the speed of 30 to 50 kmph and hailstorm at isolated places in Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions. In the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan, there is a possibility of light rain with thundershower at some places.

On March 10, the effect of this situation will be less and there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorm only in Kota and Bharatpur and from March 11, the weather will be completely dry in Rajasthan for the next four-five days, the department's spokesperson said. PTI AG SMN SMN

