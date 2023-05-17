Parts Of Rajasthan Witnesses Rain, Maximum Temperature Continues To Rise

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by dust storms during the last 24 hours, according to the weather department.

However, a major part of the state recorded a marginal rise in the maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

According to the data of the meteorological (MeT) department, during the last 24 hours (till 8 am today), 320 mm rain was recorded in Bhopal Sagar of Chittorgarh, 250 mm in Bassi, 170 mm in Kapasan, 100 mm in Bhilwara Tehsil, 96 mm in Bhilwara, 70 mm each in Kunwaria of Rajsamand, Khanpur of Jhalawar, Bhainsrorgarh in Chittorgarh and Nagaur tehsil, 40 mm in Khatauli in Kota, 20 mm in Kotdi in Bhilwara and 10 mm in Bhadesar of Chittorgarh.

On the other hand, 31.5 mm of rain was recorded in Karauli, 3.5 mm in Dholpur and 1.4 mm in Pilani of Jhunjhunu from morning till evening.

According to the MeT department, Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature in Tonk, Churu and Kota was 43 degree Celsius each, 42.3 in Dholpur, 42.2 degree Celsius each in Sangaria of Hanumangarh, Sawai Madhopur recorded 42 degree Celsius and other major places recorded 41.8 degree Celsius to 38.3 degree Celsius.

According to a spokesperson, thunderstorms and rain are likely to continue in some parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur division on Thursday.

He said during May 19 to 21, the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts and the temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.