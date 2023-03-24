Parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday night.

The rainfall was reported in Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and North Delhi.

The national capital witnessed a drizzle during the daytime. The weather remained pleasant throughout the day with the sun peeking through the clouds for brief moments.

The rain brought the mercury one notch below normal to 30.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Till 5.30 pm, the city recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall as the humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 50 per cent, the IMD noted. received light rain.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Saturday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6.30 pm on Friday stood at 151, which falls in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".