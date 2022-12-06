'Party Of Liars': BJP Rails At AAP As Gangster Goldy Brar Allegedly Denies Being Detained

In a fresh twist to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, gangster Goldy Brar allegedly denied being detained in the US contrary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's claim. This assertion was made during a YouTube interview by a person claiming to be Brar.

Reacting to this, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa contended that Mann lied in this regard to secure votes for AAP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "AAP lied about Goldy Brar, a terrorist who had a hand in getting Sidhu Moosewala killed. Bhagwant Mann, the CM of Punjab, gave a false statement looking at the election that Goldy Brar has been arrested in the US. But the truth has come to the fore and Goldy Brar said in the video also. It is before the country that AAP is a party of liars and dishonest people. First, Bhagwant Mann wanted praise by withdrawing Sidhu Moosewala's security. Now, he wanted praise and to get votes by saying that we have arrested Goldy Brar."

Sharing the video in which Brar purportedly spoke to a journalist, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, "This aptly describes AAP’s politics. Practise lies and deceit to befool people. CM Bhagwant Mann followed this template and even claimed credit for the arrest of Goldy Brar in the US on eve of the Gujarat Elections. Now he must explain and apologise to Punjabis besides taking real-time steps to nab Goldy."

#BREAKING | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had claimed three days back that gangster Goldy Brar was detained in US. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/jdlWI1uaTB — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

Addressing the media on December 2, Bhagwant Mann claimed, "Gangsters were created during the Akali-BJP government. They received patronage during the Congress government led by Captain. During the Akali-BJP government, many prisoners fled from high-security jails. When we came to power, we started putting a curb on gun culture and gangster culture. Many gangsters were caught. There is confirmed news from today morning, I am saying this as the head of state. The gangster sitting in Canada who was orchestrating anti-social activities, and sending money- Goldy Brar has been detained in America."

The Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sidhu Moosewala, who unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly polls, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village on May 29. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. In an 1850-page chargesheet filed by the Mansa Police in connection with this case on August 26, Goldy Brar was named as the mastermind of the murder.