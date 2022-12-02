'Party Of Murderers': BJP Intensifies Attack On Congress As Tytler Campaigns For MCD Polls

Soon after the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler was seen campaigning for the Congress party for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the BJP attacked the grand old party for allowing him to address a public rally in Delhi. Notably, Congress attracted huge criticism earlier this month after it named Tytler to its election committee for the MCD polls.

Addressing the rally, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots said, "There are a lot of lies doing rounds recently. They (BJP) are trying to make two communities fight. But, Congress is one party that does not believe in doing such things."

"I just came from Pune a few days ago. Officials from nearly 78 countries were present in the event. They said a very nice thing about India. They said, 'Tyler Sahab, India is the country in history that never attacked any other country," Tyler said in the rally while Congress leaders standing near him were seen clapping.

Further appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is on a wonderful mission. Everybody is respecting him. He is walking hundreds of kilometres for a good reason. He working towards uniting India because many forces are trying to create a divide in the society. They (BJP) are trying to create a fight between Hindus and Muslims. they are also creating a divide between Hindus and Sikhs. We haven't seen such a thing before."

BJP attacks Congress over Tytler's presence

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa said, "Congress is a party full of murders. The Gandhi family supports murders. It is extremely shameful that the grand old party only included 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler in its election committee for MCD polls but also made him give a speech in a public rally in Delhi yesterday."

"Through this, Congress is trying to make people aware that if they don't vote for the party then it will bring people like Jagdish Tytler into the capital again and will allow him to slaughter people again. they are trying to scare people. I want to tell Sonia and Rahul Gandhi that we are not going to get scared," he added.

Jagdish Tytler in Congress' Delhi team for MCD polls

Earlier in November, the Congress party honoured the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler by naming him to the party's Delhi team for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Tytler was made a member of the Pradesh Election Community for the MCD polls, which are scheduled for December 4.

Notably, Tytler is a senior leader of Congress and has served as a Union Minister in the past. However, he has faced a barrage of accusations for the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.