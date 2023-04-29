A female passenger traveling aboard an Air India flight alleged that she lost her pet cat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to the 'negligence' of the airline staff, and asked the members to take responsibility for it. A Twitter user shared the incident on the micro-blogging site and blamed the airline for her loss. Air India assured that the information has been shared with the relevant teams and that they will have an update soon on the complaint.

"My friend's pet is missing due to negligence by @airindiain staff. This is a heart-wrenching tragedy and your negligence is inexcusable. You must take responsibility for your actions and make things right immediately. @RNTata2000," Sony Somar, a friend of the passenger tweeted.

Air India passenger files complaint about her missing Kitten

The female passenger, identified as Jangneichong Karong, in a complaint to authorities said that she took the flight Al 889 flight from Delhi to Imphal at 9.55 am on April 24. The passenger after all attempts to take both of her kittens on the flight had to ultimately opt for the option to let them travel in the cargo however even before the flight took off, she came to know that one of the kittens was missing.

"Date: 24/4/2023, I took the Al 889 flight from Delhi to Imphal at 9.55 am. As was traveling with 2 of my kittens (pet baby cats), I arrived at the airport at around 6.30 am. Ready to do everything to take my 2 kittens with me to my hometown. It was at the check-in that the night staff informed me that had 2 options either to reschedule or move to business class to take them with me in the cabin. Unfortunately, as the flight reschedule option was not available, I agreed to move to business class as was not comfortable letting my kittens travel through cargo but they said I'll have to wait till the morning staff arrives for any procedures. This led to me waiting till 7.30 am for the staff to arrive which was futile again because they informed me that business class is not possible and the only option is cargo. With heaviness in my heart, knowing that my kittens will at least have each other I agreed to the same and went ahead with procedures," the passenger alleged in her complaint.

Passenger ensured cage was closed properly

Jangneichong Karong properly checked the cage in which her kittens would be housed. "I ensured to secure the cage properly (it's a sturdy cage which you may check to clarify your doubts). There is no way that in any circumstance, it will open on its own or be kicked open by tiny kittens. After being given a proper go-ahead and assurance that my kittens are safe, I went ahead with security. But to my utter shock, it was when reached the gate with little time to board that I overheard the staff murmuring about pets on hold. With absolute fear, I went ahead to enquire and it broke my heart to hear that it was my pet on hold, the reason which they didn't tell me. After another 30 minutes of waiting, the manager said that 1 of my kitten ran out of the cage that was very well secured. With only 7 minutes to boarding, I was almost forced to give my consent to fly with just 1 kitten," the complaint read.

Karong in her complaint said she will take action against the airline if it fails to find her pet. "On top of that because of your staff members in capabilities. I had to go through the physical and mental hassles. Even had one of my friends travel to the airport to pick them up, if I wasn't allowed to travel with them. This is really not done," the passenger complained.

Air India’s reply

On the complaint, Air India has said that the matter will be resolved at the earliest, The airline replied to her friend's tweet on the incident and said, "Dear Ms Karongwe can understand your disappointment. Please be rest assured, we've already shared your details with the team to look into your concern and resolve it ASAP. We need some time to get back to you with an update."

Karong has demanded CCTV footage from the airline to find the kitten named ‘Phoenix’ which has now been missing for the past five days.