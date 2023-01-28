Passenger Bus Turns Turtle In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur, Several Injured

A passenger bus capsized on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on its way to Udhampur from Jammu on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to the Udhampur District Hospital. No casualties have been confirmed yet, and further details are awaited.

In a similar accident, in the Cuddalore region of Tamil Nadu, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus plunged into a gorge, injuring up to 86 passengers, including women and children.

The bus was travelling from Vriddachalam to the town of Seppakkumal. The injured were shifted to Vriddachalam General Hospital.

Inspector Murugesan of Vriddachalam claimed that the accident may have occurred because the bus was carrying more passengers than its capacity. There were around 100 people on board when the bus lost control as the driver attempted to manoeuvre around a passing vehicle, falling into a 15-foot-deep canal as a result.